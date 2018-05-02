FDA Ad Com backs Achaogen's plazomicin

The FDA's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted 15 - 0 (1 abstain) in favor that the Achaogen's (NASDAQ:AKAO) data support the safety and effectiveness of plazomicin for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections in patients with limited or no treatment options.

Shares are currently suspended from trading.

Previously: FDA Ad Com review for Achaogen's plazomicin May 2 (April 30)

Update: The committee voted 11 - 4 ( 1 abstain) that the data failed to provide substantial evidence of the safety and efficacy of plazomicin in bloodstream infections in patients with limited or no treatment options.