Tariff threat already hurting U.S. soybean sales, Bunge CEO says

China is "very deliberately not buying anything from the U.S." and instead buying from Brazil and Canada Bunge (BG +2.1% ) CEO Soren Schroder says, confirming the soybean market's worst fears after the Chinese government last month threatened a 25% tariff on imports of U.S. soybeans.

It’s “very clear” that trade tensions have already stopped China from buying U.S. supplies, Schroder says. “How long that will last, who knows? But so long as there is this big cloud of uncertainty, that’s likely to continue.”

“Nobody’s willing to take the risk of committing to U.S. soybeans to China in the current context, knowing that there could be a $100 penalty from one day to the other, and no way of managing that risk,” the CEO says, referring to the potential of a ~$100/ton tax at current soybean prices near $420/ton.

Schroder does not see the shift in China’s soybean business as a net negative for Bunge because the company has operations globally, including in Brazil.

