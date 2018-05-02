US senator asks Uber to drop arbitration in sexual assault case

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) writes a letter to Uber’s (UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi asking him to waive arbitration agreement binding women involved in a class-action sexual assault lawsuit.

Key quote from Blumenthal’s letter: “Claims subject to forced arbitration are relegated to private forums where powerful defendants can stack the deck against claimants and cover up wrongdoing. Many potential claimants respond to this prospect by declining to file claims in the first place, leaving bad conduct undeterred.”

Fourteen women involved in the suit wrote their own letter to the Uber board last week requesting an arbitration drop.

Khosrowshahi previously said he would “seriously” look into dropping arbitration.

Uber is expected to respond to the original complaint from the women by Friday.

