Scotts Miracle-Gro faces many near-term risks, BAML says in downgrade

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG -8.4% ) sinks to a 52-week low after BofA Merrill Lynch slaps shares with a two-notch downgrade to Underperform from Buy with an $80 price target, cut from $100, following the company's sharp Q1 earnings miss.

BofA says SMG's quarterly results show multiple near-term risks that put an end to its formerly bullish thesis, including the company's "atypically" cold start to the garden season exacerbated by tight inventory management at the retail channel, higher transportation costs, and an anticipated reduction in SMG's FY 2018 guidance in the June investor update.

The long-term setup for SMG remains unchanged - the company remains a leader in the hydroponics space, which should enjoy outsized growth vs. its core business - but near-term headwinds outweigh the longer-term picture, BofA believes.