Walker & Dunlop down 5% after soft quarter; Compass Point buys the dip

Q1 net income per share of $1.16 topped estimates by plenty, but revenue of $147.45M was down from last year and shy of consensus by about $8M.

Total transaction volume of $4.8B was down 3% Y/Y, with Fannie Mae volume of $1.2B down 34%. Freddie Mac volume of $1.3B was up 14%.

Loan origination fees of $48.8 fell 4% Y/Y. Gains attributable to MSRs of $32.7M fell 28%. Gains from mortgage banking of $81.5M fell 15%.

The servicing portfolio grew 18% Y/Y to $76B.

Given the quarter's rate volatility, says Compass Point's Fred Small, the results aren't a "disaster." He upgrades to Buy from Neutral, with price target of $65.

WD -5.4% to $54.41

Previously: Walker & Dunlop beats by $0.09, misses on revenue (May 2)