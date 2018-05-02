Harris -3.3% despite Q3 beat, bump to 2018 guidance

Harris (NYSE:HRS) has closed down 3.3% today after a fiscal Q3 beat that also featured a narrowing of guidance to the higher end of its previous range.

EPS rose 21% to $1.67 on revenues that grew 5% to $1.57B.

Orders, meantime, rose 27% to $1.87B.

Revenue by segment: Communication Systems, $481M (up 4%); Electronic Systems, $609M (up 10%); Space and Intelligence Systems, $482M (up 1%).

The company's forecasting fiscal 2018 revenues up about 4%, and non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $6.45-$6.50

Earnings call slides

Earnings call transcript

Press release