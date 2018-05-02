Suncor CEO says Trans Mountain, Line 3 projects will get built

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) CEO Steve Williams says he believes Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau will move in the “next few weeks” to ensure that Kinder Morgan Canada’s (KMI, OTCPK:KMLGF) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion proceeds.

Williams does not say exactly what he expects Trudeau to do to guarantee the completion of the project, but he says he is encouraged by a conversation with the PM last month.

Williams says he is confident that both the Trans Mountain expansion and Enbridge’s (ENB, EEP) Line 3 replacement, along with other pipelines moving crude south, will move ahead.