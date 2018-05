3D Systems +1.8% on mixed Q1 with revenue beat

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) gains 1.8% on Q1 results that beat revenue estimates but missed on EPS, which was better than what competitor Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) reported this morning.

Key metrics: Printer revenue growth, 24%; Printer unit sales growth, +44%; GAAP gross profit margin, 46.9% (-4.4 percentage points Y/Y); operating expenses, $95.4M (+$6.1M); SG&A expenses, $69.5M (+5%); R&D expenses, $25.9M (+13%); cash and equivalents, $121.6M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

