Hologic fiscal Q2 revenues up 10%; non-GAAP EPS up 6%; revenue guidance lowered; shares down 9% after hours

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) fiscal Q2 results ($M): Revenues: 789.3 (+10.3%); Product: 645.0 (+8.4%).

Diagnostics: 279.7 (-7.6%); Breast Health: 300.1 (+4.9%); Medical Aesthetics: 85.5 (+434.4%).

Net loss: (681.4) (-229.3%); loss/share: (2.46) (-233.7%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.53 (+6.0%); cash flow ops (6 mo.): 266.5 (+5.2%).

GAAP drop in earnings due to non-cash impairment charge of $685.7M to goodwill and in-process R&D related to Cynosure business.

Fiscal 2018 guidance: revenue growth: 4.0 - 4.9% from 4.6 - 7.2%, $3.18B - 3.21B from $3.20B - 3.28B; EPS: ($0.34 - 0.29) from $2.36 - 2.41; non-GAAP EPS: $2.22 - 2.27 (unch).

Fiscal Q3 guidance: revenue: $795M - 810M; EPS: $0.29 - 0.31; non-GAAP EPS: $0.55 - 0.57.