Qorvo -2.3% on light profit guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is 2.3% lower postmarket, handing back some of today's gains, after Q4 earnings that beat expectations but contained dim profit guidance for the current quarter.

Gross profit fell sequentially, to $318.7M from the previous quarter's $405.1M, and gross margin was flat Q/Q at 48%.

Adjusted operating income fell to $163.1M from last quarter's $254.3M; net income dropped to $138.6M from $220.M.

It's guiding to June revenues of $645M-$665M (vs. consensus for $667.6M), gross margin of about 44%, and EPS of $0.75 at the midpoint (vs. consensus for $1.04).

"For the June quarter, our guidance reflects near-term impacts of product mix and costs associated with lower utilization at our SAW filter fabs," says CFO Mark Murphy. "For fiscal year 2019, we anticipate year-over-year margin expansion and strong free cash flow growth.”

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

