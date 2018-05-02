Square down 5% despite beat and boosted guidance

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $36M vs. $27N one year ago. Adjusted revenue up 51% to $307M. Bitcoin revenue of $34M.

Gross payment volume up 31% Y/Y to $17.8B. Sellers with more than $500K of GPV account for 20% of all GPV vs. 13% a year ago. Those with less than $125K of GPV account for 53% vs. 61% a year ago.

Operating expenses up 47% Y/Y to $276M.

Q2 adjusted EPS seen at $0.09-$0.11 vs. $0.06 earned in Q1. The midpoint of adjusted revenue growth is 49%. Full-year guidance is boosted with adjusted EPS seen at $0.44-$0.48, and midpoint of adjusted revenue growth of 44%.

Conference call at 5 ET

