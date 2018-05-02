FireEye -5.1% on in-line Q1 EPS, in-line estimates

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares plunge 5.1% on Q1 results that met on EPS and beat on revenue with 8% Y/Y revenue growth. In-line Q2 guidance has revenue from $199M to $203M (consensus: $200.37M) and EPS from -$0.03 to $0 (consensus: -$0.01) with Billings from $180M to $195M.

In-line FY18 guidance has revenue from $820M to $830M (consensus: $819.34M) and EPS from $0 to $0.04 (consensus: $0.02) with Billings from $815M to $835M.

Key metrics: Billings, $175.1M (+21%); Non-GAAP gross margin, 74% (flat); operating margin, -3% (+1 percentage point); cash flow from operations, $9M (+$26M).

Conference call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

