Annaly Capital details tough quarter

Q1 core earnings (excl. PAA) of $385.3M or $0.30 per share vs. $387M and $0.31 in Q4. Dividend is $0.30.

March 31 book value per share of $10.53 down from $11.34 three months earlier. Today's close of $10.28 is a 2.4% discount to March 31 book.

Economic return on book value for the quarter of negative 4.5%.

Net interest spread (excl. PAA) of 1.09% down 10 basis points from Q4, down 15 bps from a year ago.

CEO Kevin Keyes: "We were not immune from the market backdrop."

Conference call tomorrow at 10 ET

