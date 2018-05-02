Tesla tops margin expectations

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) says it hit a Model 3 production run rate of 2,270 in April and recorded three consecutive weeks at over 2K/week. The company targets hitting a 5K per week pace in about two months.

"Once we hit the 5,000 per week milestone, we intend to incorporate our learnings to continue to increase output on our existing manufacturing lines beyond 5,000 units per week, and then in a capital efficient manner to add incremental capacity to ultimately get to a 10,000 unit weekly rate," updates the EV automaker.

Model 3 net reservations, including configured orders that had not yet been delivered, are disclosed to exceed 450K at the end of Q1.

The final deliveries tally for Q1 was 21,815 Model S and Model X vehicles and 8,182 Model 3 vehicles, totaling 29,997 deliveries.

Non-GAAP automotive margin ex-ZEV credits came in at 18.8% in Q4 vs. 13.8 in Q4 and above the consensus estimate for a mark of 13.4%. Gross margins of Model S and Model X improved to slightly above 25%, due to better cost reductions, mix management, FX gains and pricing actions.

Tesla on profits and margins: "Our long-term gross margin target of 25% for Model 3 has not changed. In the medium term, we expect to achieve slightly lower margin due to higher labor content in certain areas of manufacturing where we have temporarily dialed back automation, as well as higher material costs from recently imposed tariffs, commodity price increases and a weaker US dollar. On the other hand, our average selling price is significantly higher than prior projections, so we expect to achieve higher gross profit per vehicle than we previously estimated."

Capex spending in 2018 is expected to be below $3B.

Tesla sees positive GAAP net income and positive cash flow in Q3 and Q4.

