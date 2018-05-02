Sprint beats Q4 expectations, names Combes CEO

Sprint (NYSE:S) is ticking up postmarket, +1.2% , after its Q4 earnings beat expectations and the company made a change at the top.

It's named current CEO Marcelo Claure to the post of executive chairman, and put CFO Michel Combes in as its new chief executive officer. That's effective on or before May 31.

The company will search for a new chief financial officer.

The company added 39,000 net postpaid additions (vs. a year-ago loss of 118,000 net customers) to bring those connections to 32.12M (55,000 net postpaid phone additions, to hit 26.81M).

It also added a net 170,000 subscriber in prepaid, while losing 165,000 in wholesale/affiliate. Overall, wireless net adds were 44,000 (total end of period connections of 54.63M).

Postpaid churn was 1.78% (up from a year-ago 1.75%); postpaid phone churn was 1.68% (up from last year's 1.58%). Prepaid churn was 4.3%, down from last year's 4.69%.

For fiscal 2018 it's guiding to EBITDA of $11.3B-$11.8B; including impact of a new revenue recognition standard, it sees $11.6B-$12.1B. And it forecasts cash capex (excluding leased devices) at $5B-$6B.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release