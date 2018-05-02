AIG sinks 5% after big Q1 miss

Q1 adjusted income of $963M or $1.04 per share vs. $1.4B and $1.36 a year ago. Estimates were for $1.27.

Adjusted book value per share of $56.10 down from $59.10 a year ago.

Total General Insurance adjusted pretax income of $510M was about half that of one year ago. Combined ratio deteriorated to 103.8 from 99.8.

Life & Retirement adjusted pretax income of $892M vs. $898M a year ago.

Conference call tomorrow at 8 ET

