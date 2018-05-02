Tableau Software +4.4% on Q1 revenue beat

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) gains 4.4% on Q1 results that beat revenue estimates and narrowly missed on EPS.

Key metrics (ASC 606 standard, which began in January): Total annual recurring revenue, $641.9M (+46% Y/Y); subscription annual recurring revenue, $237.5M (+230%); non-GAAP operating income, $5.7M; share repurchase, $30M.

Share repurchase: Board approves an additional $300m share repurchase program under its previously announced program.

Earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM Eastern with a webcast/replay available here.

Press release.

Previously: Tableau Software misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (May 2)