Claure moves to COO of SoftBank, chairman of Sprint

In conjunction with a change at the top of Sprint (NYSE:S) -- where CEO Marcelo Claure is becoming executive chairman while Michel Combes becomes the new CEO -- SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) has made Claure the chief operating officer of SoftBank Group, and CEO of SoftBank Group International.
He'll continue to oversee the company's investment in Sprint and, presuming a deal closing, in the combined Sprint/T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).
SoftBank says Claure will work closely with Masayoshi Son and Rajeev Misra in managing the global portfolio of companies. He'll also have oversight of global government affairs.
“Marcelo has been a close and trusted advisor for many years and, after watching him at Brightstar and Sprint, I can say he is an entrepreneur and operator unlike any other," Son says. "His energy, integrity, global mindset and leadership skills will provide tremendous value to SoftBank."
Sprint is up 1.2% postmarket; TMUS down 0.1%.