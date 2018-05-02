Claure moves to COO of SoftBank, chairman of Sprint

In conjunction with a change at the top of Sprint (NYSE:S) -- where CEO Marcelo Claure is becoming executive chairman while Michel Combes becomes the new CEO -- SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) has made Claure the chief operating officer of SoftBank Group, and CEO of SoftBank Group International.

He'll continue to oversee the company's investment in Sprint and, presuming a deal closing, in the combined Sprint/T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).

SoftBank says Claure will work closely with Masayoshi Son and Rajeev Misra in managing the global portfolio of companies. He'll also have oversight of global government affairs.

“Marcelo has been a close and trusted advisor for many years and, after watching him at Brightstar and Sprint, I can say he is an entrepreneur and operator unlike any other," Son says. "His energy, integrity, global mindset and leadership skills will provide tremendous value to SoftBank."