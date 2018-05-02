BlackRock Capital income falls in Q1

Q1 net investment income of $11.6M or $0.16 per share vs. $14.5M and $0.20 in Q4, $14.6M and $0.20 a year ago. Distributions of $0.18.

Management notes sizable drop in income thanks to lag between heavy repayments in Q4, and much of that money not getting put back to work until later in Q1.

About $5M of buybacks during quarter at average price of $5.98 each. $228M of liquidity and no debt maturities for four years means flexibility for additional capital deployment.

Net asset value per share of $7.65 vs. $7.83 in Q4, $8.22 a year ago.

No investments on non-accrual status at quarter's end vs. 4% of debt investments three months earlier.

