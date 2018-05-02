Cirrus Logic -6.1% on Q4 misses, downside guidance

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) drops 6.1% on Q4 results that missed EPS and revenue estimates. Downside Q1 guidance has revenue from $210M to $250M (consensus: $301.10M), gross margin from 48% to 50%, and operating expenses from $133M to $139M.

Key metrics: Non-GAAP gross margin, 50.5%; operating expenses, $106.8M; cash and equivalents, $235.6M.

CEO Jason Rhode on miss: “While revenue for Q4 and FY18 was below expectations due to lower than anticipated smartphone unit volumes, Cirrus Logic made meaningful progress this past year on numerous strategic initiatives that we expect to position the company for a return to year-over-year growth in FY20.”

