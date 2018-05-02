Zynga's Pincus gives up voting control of company

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) founder Mark Pincus is doing away with the company's dual-class share system, giving up voting control of the company along the way.

Pincus has converted his high voting saares into class A shares; the move will cut his voting rights from 70% to about 10% and establish voting parity among all shareholders.

He'll keep serving on the board as non-executive chairman effective immediately.

Given our positive momentum, now is the right time to simplify our stock structure and transition to one share, one vote," Pincus says. "I believe it’s in the best interests of our shareholders to establish voting rights parity for all.

Pincus had been the sole owner of the company's Class C shares (70 votes per share vs. the one per share of Class A), and majority owner of the Class B shares (7 votes per share).