WPX Energy -2% as Q1 earnings, revenues miss estimates.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) -2.3% after-hours as Q1 earnings and revenues both miss analyst expectations.

WPX says Q1 oil volumes totaled 65.8K bbl/day from its two remaining basins, led by 33.8K bbl/day in the Delaware Basin, where volumes rose 8% Q/Q and 149% Y/Y as it completed 25 gross operated wells (24 net) during the quarter.

WPX says significant winter weather in the Williston Basin delayed the timing of first sales on the seven-well Arikara pad by ~50 days, hurting Q1 oil production by 3.5K bbl/day.

Based on recent well performance in its two basins, WPX sees Q2 overall oil volumes to grow 16% Q/Q to 75K-77K bbl/day, with the expected growth essentially replacing San Juan Gallup production in just one quarter.