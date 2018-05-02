Cerner -7.7% on Q1 rev. miss, downside guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) plunges 7.7% on Q1 results that met on EPS and missed on revenue. Downside Q2 guidance has revenue of $1.31B to $1.36B (consensus: $1.38B) and EPS of $0.59 to $0.61 (consensus: $0.66).

Downside FY18 guidance has revenue from $5.325B to $5.45B (consensus: $5.53B) and EPS of $2.45 to $2.55 (consensus: $2.63).

Key metrics: Bookings, $1.398B (+12% Y/Y); operating cash flow, $409M; FCF, $255.7M; days sales outstanding, 73 days (+2 days); total backlog, $14.63B.

