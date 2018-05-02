Pixelworks -10.4% on narrow Q1 beats, in-line guidance, restructuring plan

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) drops 10.4% on Q1 results that narrowly beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 33% Y/Y revenue drop. In-line Q2 guidance has revenue from $18M to $19M (consensus: $18.2M).

Key metrics: Gross profit margin, 54.2% (-0.6 percentage points Y/Y); operating expenses, $7.8M (-$0.5M); adjusted EBITDA, $1.3M (-$3.7M).

Restructuring plan: The board approved a restructuring plan it expects to complete by the end of Q3. The company says the plan will streamline operations and increase efficiencies.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

