Stocks roll over after as-expected Fed directive

Stocks fell despite Apple's upbeat quarterly earnings report and a status quo policy directive from the Federal Reserve, finishing near their lows of the day.

The Fed left the federal funds target range unchanged at 1.5%-1.75%, as expected, while laying the groundwork for a rate hike at the June meeting, also as expected; following the directive, which said inflation likely would run "near" the Fed's 2% target over the medium term, the market still forecasts at least three rate hikes in total this year.

Stocks briefly moved into the green following the Fed's decision, reclaiming modest early losses, but soon moved sharply lower and never recovered.

Ten of the 11 S&P industry groups finished lower, with consumer staples (-1.9%), telecom services (-1.8%), health care (-1.4%) and financials (-1.2%) leading the retreat; the tech sector (-0.1%) ended lower despite Apple's 4.4% rally after beating Q2 earnings estimates, raising its guidance for Q3, hiking its share repurchase program by $100B and increasing its dividend.

U.S. Treasury prices edged higher, with yields slipping across the curve; the benchmark 10-year yield lost a basis point to 2.96%.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Dollar Index climbed 0.4% to a YTD high of 92.59, and WTI crude futures rose 0.9% to $67.91/bbl.