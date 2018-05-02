Zynga +3% as revenue tops guidance, company swings to profit

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is up 3% after hours follwing Q1 earnings where revenues and EBITDA grew (and alongside news that founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control).

The company also announced a new $200M share repurchase, following the wrap of its old $200M buyback program.

Of revenues of $219.5M (up 5.9%), mobile revenues were $182.6M, up 13% Y/Y. Mobile bookings were up 10% to $193.4M.

Mobile daily active users rose 24% to 23M, while mobile monthly active users rose 30% to 82M.

On a franchise-by-franchise basis: Words With Friends mobile revenue +18%, mobile bookings +32%; CSR Racing 2 mobile revenue +2%, mobile bookings +25%; Zynga Poker mobile revenue +13%, mobile bookings +7%.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of $208M (and net increase of deferred revenue of $10M), bookings of $218M, net income of $1M and EBITDA of $27M. "We expect Q2 to be similar in profile to the performance we delivered in Q1, driven primarily by live services and our planned cadence of bold beats."

Conference call to come ta 5:30 p.m. ET.

Press release