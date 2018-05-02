Fitbit -5.5% as it forecasts revenue declines, more losses

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is off 5.5% after hours following its Q1 results, where its loss wasn't as bad as analysts forecast but the company warned of demand challenges for trackers.

Revenues fell 17%, largely in line with analyst expectations.

Net loss widened to $41M from a year-ago loss of $34.4M, though, while EBITDA improved to -$46.2M from the prior year's -$52.3M.

Gross margin (non-GAAP rose to 47.1% from 40%.

The company sold 2.2M wearables (vs. a year-ago 3M), with average selling price up 16% Y/Y to $112/device. The past year's new devices Ionic, Versa, Aria 2 and Flyer) made up 34% of revenue.

For Q2, it's guiding to a revenue drop of 19% (to $275M-$295M) and a non-GAAP EPS of -$0.27 to -$0.23. And with lower receivables, it expects free cash flow to drop to -$85M.

For the full year, it's reiterating guidance for revenues of $1.5B, and it expects smartwatch revenue to make up a majority in the second half. It expects gross margins to trend lower through the year along with that smartwatch growth in the mix, and for free cash flow to decline less than revenue and hit break-even for 2018.

