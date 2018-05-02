Apache little changed after raising 2018 U.S. production guidance

Apache (NYSE:APA) -0.4% after-hours as Q1 earnings beat estimates but fall 32% Y/Y, as production for the quarter slips 8% Y/Y to 440K boe/day.

APA says it achieved U.S. production of 232K boe/day, exceeding guidance by 9K boe/day, and delivered record Permian Basin production of 183K boe/day, as oil output rose 14% Y/Y and total production jumped 24% Y/Y.

For FY 2018, APA raises its U.S. production guidance to 250K-258K boe/day from prior guidance of 245K-255K boe/day, with a slight increase in oil mix for the year; capex guidance of $3B remains unchanged for the year.

Q1 "was very good from an execution and cost-control standpoint, and we are seeing continued momentum into the second quarter,” says President and CEO John Christmann.