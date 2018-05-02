Petrobras plans June production start at Tartaruga oil platform

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it expects to start production by the end of June from its Tartaruga Verde e Mestica offshore platform, the second of seven facilities the company plans to install this year as it tries to increase new oil production.

If all seven new platforms are up and running, PBR says it would add as many as 500K bbl/day of new production next year.

The first of this year’s new platforms started service earlier this month, and PBR says the remaining five platforms following Tartaruga will be installed mostly in December after they arrive from China.