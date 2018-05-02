Equinix Q1 AFFO beats, though 2018 forecast is below Street

In Q1 earnings, Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) grew adjusted funds from operations by 9% over the previous quarter but guided to the light side for 2018.

Revenues were up 28% Y/Y to $1.216B (and up 10% normalized and in constant currency). Those revenues were also up 1% sequentially.

Operating income fell 3% Q/Q to $226M. EBITDA was $579.5M, beating an expected $556.2M.

AFFO came to $415M, including $6M of integration costs, beating an expected $390.6M.

For 2018, it's guiding to revenue gains of 17% to $5.082B-$5.122B (above expected $5.04B); EBITDA of $2.395B-$2.435B (vs. expected $2.4B); and adjusted funds from operations of $1.595B-$1.635B (vs. consensus for $1.669B).

