Continental Resources slips despite better than expected Q1 results

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) -1.7% after-hours despite beating Q1 earnings and revenue expectations, thanks to higher oil prices and a spike in production in its core Bakken shale operations.

CLR says its North Dakota production surged 53% Y/Y to 154.5K boe/day during Q1, surpassing Whiting Petroleum's output in the state by ~50K boe/day, and total production jumped 34% to 287.4K boe/day, with oil production rising 37% Y/Y; CLR expects Q2 production of 285K-290K boe/day.

"We are clearly seeing a structural uplift in well performance across the Bakken field," says CLR President Jack Stark.

In the SCOOP play, CLR says updated well designs and improved drilling performance have reduced completed well costs in the Woodford oil window by ~$1M to $11.7M well, which would mean that a Woodford oil well now delivers a 70% rate of return.

CLR also says it expects net debt to fall below $6B during Q2, targeting its long-term goal of $5B of net debt being achieved sometime in 2019.