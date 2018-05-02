Chesapeake to ramp up Turner drilling as it targets oil growth

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) says it is adding a fourth drilling rig in Wyoming's Turner formation and may add a fifth later this year, as it seeks to increase oil as a portion of its total production.

The Turner formation in the Powder River Basin will play "a key role in our future oil production growth," CEO Doug Lawler said during today's earnings conference call.

CHK expects production will hit a low point for the year during Q2, due in part to the sale of some mid-continent properties, CFO Nick Dell'Osso said, adding that the company forecast a "modest decline in gas volumes replaced in total with oil volume growth."

CHK fell 1.7% in today's trade despite reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and increased total production.