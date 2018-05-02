Pioneer Natural edges higher after strong Q1 results

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) +0.8% after-hours following better than expected Q1 earnings and a 57% Y/Y increase in revenues to $1.27B.

PXD says Q1 Permian Basin production rose 3% Q/Q to 260K boe/day, at the top end of the company's guidance range of 252K-260K boe/day; Permian Basin oil output increased to 170K boe/day, and 63 horizontal wells were placed on production.

Total Q1 production was 312K boe/day, up 2% Q/Q and near the top end of company guidance of 304K-314K boe/day.

For Q2, Permian Basin production is forecast at 268K-276K boe/day, while total production is seen averaging 312K-322K boe/day; production costs are expected to average $10-$12/boe, reflecting the impact of ASC 606.

For the full year, PXD forecasts Permian production growth of 19%-24% Y/Y, and says production currently is trending toward the high end of the range.