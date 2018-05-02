Tesla backtracks after atypical conference call

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are down 4.55% in AH trading following an atypical performance by CEO Elon Musk on the earnings conference call.

Musk called certain questions over capital spending, reservations and margins on the "boring" and on the "dry side," as he opted to take several inquiries from a retail investor who tweeted at him earlier in the week. He did reveal that a reorganization of the company was planned for this month and he is "quite confident" that Tesla will be positive cash flow sometime in Q3. Tesla is also sticking with the forecast for +25% gross margins in 2019.

The Model Y is promised to be a "manufacturing revolution" when production starts in the early part of 2020. An interesting question is where will the Model Y be built with the Fremont factory "crazy packed," per Musk.

