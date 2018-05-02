Shell-Cnooc JV commissions second ethylene cracker at Nanhai complex

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says its joint venture with China's Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) officially launched the second ethylene cracker at the Nanhai petrochemical complex in Huizhou, China.

Shell says the new cracker will increase the ethylene capacity at the complex by ~1.2M metric tons/year, more than doubling current production, benefiting from integration with Cnooc's adjacent refineries.

Shell says the JV has started up several associated derivative units at the complex, with remaining units scheduled to start up progressively over the next few weeks.