Rosneft to buy back $2B in shares, targets $7.9B debt reduction

Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) proposes a $2B stock buyback program to improve returns, as well as plans to cut total debt and trading liabilities by a minimum of 500B rubles ($7.9B) this year.

The Russian company expects to reduce debt partly by selling non-core assets, adding that the proposed buyback will be carried out through 2020 via open market repurchases.

Rosneft also says it will improve investment governance, project management practices and procurement, which will result in a 20% decrease in its 2018 capex guidance to 800B rubles.