Report: First-quarter gold demand hits 10-year low

Global demand for gold has fallen to its lowest first-quarter point in 10 years, the World Gold Council says, amid lower demand both for physical bars and for gold-backed ETFs.

Total gold investment demand fell to 973 metric tons, down 7% Y/Y, according to the report.

U.S. Mint data shows April sales of 4,500 ounces of American Eagle gold coins, down 25% from last April. Overall Eagle sales for Q1 fell 59% Y/Y, the WGC says.

Bar and coin demand was at 255 metric tons for the quarter, down 15% driven by a 26% drop in the world's biggest bar and coin market: China, which has seen some pressure off the strength of the yuan.

ETF inflows were worse off, declining 66% to reach 32.4 metric tons.

Gold futures moved in up electronic trading after the FOMC statement; they're up 0.3% to $1,310.10/ounce.

