Xiaomi may seek $10B raise in Hong Kong via year's biggest IPO filing

Leading smartphone maker Xiaomi (XI) has chosen Hong Kong to launch the year's biggest initial public offering.

It plans to seek a raise of at least $10B, The Wall Street Journal reports, a sum that could value the company at $100B.

The company is expected to follow up the Hong Kong listing with one on the Chinese mainland, becoming one of the first companies to use "Chinese depositary receipts" to list, since it's domiciled in the Cayman Islands.

In its filing, it revealed financial details including revenues that rose 67% to 114.6B yuan (about $18B) last year, leading to a net loss of 43.89B yuan ($6.9B), or an adjusted profit of 5.36B yuan, excluding one-time charges.