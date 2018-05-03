U.S. trade delegation arrives in China for high-stakes tariff talks

A U.S. delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has arrived in Beijing to talk about tariffs, in wide-ranging talks that are yet unlikely to result in a breakthrough agreement.

What's more likely is some Chinese measures that could stall the implementation of tariffs on about $50B worth of Chinese exports, trade experts say, including a phase-out of joint venture requirements for some sectors, auto tariff reductions and increased purchases of U.S. goods.

The U.S. team will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and his team over two days before departing Friday evening.

Chinese state media said the country would "stand up to the U.S.’ bullying as necessary. And as a champion of globalization, free trade and multilateralism, it will have strong support from the international community.”

U.S. tariffs could go into effect in June after a 60-day consultation period.

