SpaceX roundup: Dragon, Block 5, Tesla collaboration

The return of the Dragon cargo ship to the International Space Station has been delayed by NASA and SpaceX (SPACE) to May 5 due to rough seas at the capsule's Pacific Ocean splashdown zone.

SpaceX also has a short launch window set for May 8 for the first launch of its next-gen Falcon 9 rocket called the Block 5. The rocket will carry a communications satellite for the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.

SpaceX was also mentioned during Tesla's post-earnings conference call yesterday. Musk said satellite bandwidth "might be" an area of potential collaboration between the two companies