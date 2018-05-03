Walmart-Humana deal seen as natural fit

Even as the battle for Flipkart heats up for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) with Amazon now in the mix, Wolfe Research is out with a reminder that an even bigger deal could be on the way for the retail giant out of Bentonville.

The firm said a significant partnership or outright purchase of Humana (NYSE:HUM) could be good for Walmart shareholders and consumers. Humana's large Medicare Advantage business that skews to lower income seniors looks like a natural fit for Walmart and its large aging customer base. "Walmart's supercenters act as the center of commerce for many communities and we believe this can be leveraged by offering more health/financial services to a population that tends to be underserved in both areas," wrote analyst Scott Mushkin on a potential deal.