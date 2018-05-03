Crude prices drift higher as focus turns back to Iran

Crude oil prices are slightly higher a day after U.S. oil production hit a fresh record of 10.62M barrels per day.

All eyes in the oil patch are now on U.S.-Iran relations, and if the 2015 international nuclear deal will be scrapped by the Trump Administration. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu added a new wildcard to the discussion this week when he pointed to evidence that Iran maintained a secret plan to build nuclear weapons.

WTI crude oil future +0.26% to $68.11/bbl at last check. Brent crude +0.16% to $73.48/bbl.

