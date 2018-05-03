Global markets mixed as trade talks ramp up

Global markets might be waiting to take their cues from the tone coming out of the trade talks in Beijing.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China finished the day up 0.65% , while the Hang Seng Index fell 1.44% . The Nikkei in Japan edged down 0.16% and South Korea's Kospi index declined 0.73% . It's a quiet session at midday in Europe, with the Stoxx 600 down 0.23% . The dollar is trading softer against a basket of currencies. S&P 500 futures are up 0.22% heading into the Thursday trading session.