Japanese automakers eye bet on sedans

There could an automobile strategy reset out of Tokyo after sales of sedans in the U.S. were weak again in April.

Japanese automakers Toyota (NYSE:TM), Honda (NYSE:HMC) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) have been slower to react than their Detroit peers to the preference of U.S. drivers for SUVs and trucks on a painful bet that higher gas prices would push us demand for flagship sedans like the Camry, Accord and Altima.

Despite marketing and technology investments in passenger cars, Nissan's total U.S. sales dropped about 28% in April, while Honda's sales were down 9.2% and Toyota's were off 4.7%.