Valvoline to build large plant in China

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) announces plans to build its first plant in China to supply finished lubricants and coolants.

The company says the $70M facility will be its largest blending plant investment worldwide.

The new 80K-square-meter Valvoline plant is expected to begin production by the end of calendar 2020 with an annual production capacity in excess of 30M gallons (115M liters) of lubricants.

“Capturing opportunities for volume and premium product growth in key international markets is an essential strategy for the company,” says CEO Sam Mitchell,

