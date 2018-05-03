Acacia Communications announces stock repurchase program

The Board of Directors of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) authorized the repurchase of up to $60M shares through December 31, 2018.

“This repurchase program demonstrates the Board’s confidence in our future and our commitment to delivering value to our stakeholders,” stated Raj Shanmugaraj, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acacia Communications (ACIA). “At current price levels, we believe Acacia’s stock represents an investment opportunity for the Company. Our strong balance sheet enables us to initiate this stock repurchase program while continuing to fund both internal and external opportunities that we believe are key to our future success.”

The repurchase program will be funded using the company’s working capital.

Press Release