Russel Metals appoints John G. Reid as CEO

Russel Metals (OTCPK:RUSMF) appointed John G. Reid as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Russel Chair Jim Dinning commented, "The Board of Directors is pleased to confirm the appointment of John Reid as our new Chief Executive Officer. We believe that John's transition to CEO, with the full support and confidence of the Board and management team will be seamless. We are indebted to our retiring CEO, Brian Hedges for his leadership at Russel and for all that he's done to support John Reid as he takes on his new role".

Press Release