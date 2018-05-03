Smart & Final Stores updates guidance

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) issues full-year guidance.

The retailer expects sales growth of 4% to 5% for FY18 off of comparable sales growth of 1% to 2%. EPS for the full year is expected to land in a range of $0.42 to $0.47.

"Despite continuing promotional activity within the grocery landscape, we were able to improve our gross margin rate driven by maturing new stores, merchandising initiatives aimed at both household and business customers, and the expansion of our marketing channels," notes CEO David Hirz.

