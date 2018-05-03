Avis Budget issues guidance ahead of consensus

Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) issues fresh guidance after comfortably topping estimates with its Q1 report.

The company sees full-year revenue of $9.20B to $9.45B vs. $9.18B consensus and EPS of $2.90 to $3.75 vs. $3.37.

"The first quarter has our year starting on a very positive note with strong demand, higher underlying pricing in the Americas, improved utilization and lower per-unit fleet costs," notes CEO Larry De Shon. "With both pricing and fleet costs in the Americas having stabilized, the benefits of our strategic initiatives were clearly evident this quarter with year-over-year profitability improving significantly," he adds.

