China Automotive Systems establishes joint venture with KYB Investment Co.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) has established a new joint venture, Hubei Henglong KYB Automobile Electric Steering System Co., Ltd. with KYB (China) Investment Co., Ltd. for the development and production of electric power steering systems ("EPS") and other auto-related products.

CAAS's participation in joint venture will be RMB 213.12M for a 66.6% ownership, funded by in-kind and cash, which includes the transfer of intellectual property, equipment for EPS production and cash.

The company and KYB plan to transfer all their current EPS business in the Chinese market, including the business of KYB's Japanese customers in China, to Hubei KYB.

Mr. Qizhou Wu, chief executive officer of CAAS, commented, "This joint venture will provide great benefits to both parties. The combination of our technologies will enhance the performance and quality Hubei KYB's EPS products to increase our market position in this growing market. CAAS will also benefit by Hubei KYB suppling KYB's Japanese customers in China in addition to the potential to export to customers outside of Japan. Hubei KYB adds significant production capacity to meet the demands of KYB's customers and new research programs to build more advanced EPS systems."

